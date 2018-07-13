Woman fights off man who tried to abduct her on Lawrence trail, police say

A 40-year-old woman was jogging on a trail in Lawrence when a man tried to grab her from behind and abduct her, Lawrence Police said Friday.
The woman fought and was able to escape unharmed at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday on Prairie Park Nature Trail near 31st Street. Police believe the man’s actions were sexually motivated.
Police are still looking for information about the attempted abduction.
The woman described the man as white with light-colored pants and white shoes with black stripes. He may have been using a blue tent near the trail.
Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information or who was in the area Thursday morning to call (785) 785-832-7509.
