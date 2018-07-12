Missouri man pleads guilty to running prostitution business, feds say

A Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to running a prostitution business, according to federal prosecutors.
Sanchez Monroe Walker, 31, pleaded guilty to transporting an individual across state lines as part of his business, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri. He was a resident of Fulton, Mo., east of Columbia, when he used the website “Backpage” to find potential customers.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office identified one woman as a prostitute but the other as a victim. When asked for clarification, a U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman did not immediately reply Thursday afternoon.
Walker was working as a “manager” for C.R., identified as the prostitute, as the two traveled about Missouri, “temporarily serving customers from a hotel at each location for a day or two before moving on,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote.
In early 2015, Walker and C.R. met the female victim, identified as F.V., at a party in Columbia.
The trio then traveled to Illinois to meet a client in Fairview Heights.
“Walker waited in the car for about an hour while C.R. and F.V. visited a client inside the client’s hotel room,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote.
Walker faces up to 10 years in federal prison.
The case was investigated by the FBI.
Walker pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in 2006 and third-degree assault in 2009, according to court records.
