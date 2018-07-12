Man charged with killing a woman and beating a man in the face with a brick

A 24-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man is charged with fatally shooting a woman and beating a man in the face with a brick during an early morning attack near Ninth Street and Chestnut Avenue.
Gari A. Mansaw is charged with second-degree murder for shooting Stephanie C. Davis, whose body was found in a car shortly before 5 a.m. on June 30. He also is charged with first-degree assault for shooting and beating a man who was found in the street.
The man, whose jaw was wired shut at a hospital, was able to identify Mansaw from a photo lineup.
Checking Davis’ cell phone, police discovered she had called Mansaw nine times leading up to the shooting and that they had shared more than 600 text messages in less than a year.
Police cameras captured a vehicle registered to Mansaw in the area of the attack shortly before residents began calling 911 to report shots fired.
The injured man was able to communicate with a tablet and by shaking or nodding his head. The man told police Davis owed Mansaw money and that she arranged to meet him to buy pills from him.
Mansaw is also charged with two counts of armed criminal action. Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000.
Comments