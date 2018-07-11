DeMarcus Jones
Food worker at Kauffman Stadium charged with sexual abuse of teenage colleague

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

July 11, 2018 11:26 AM

A man working at a food concession at Kauffman Stadium has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse after allegedly touching female employees inappropriately, including a minor.

DeMarcus Jones, 26, of Kansas City, was released on his own recognizance.

Police were called to the stadium Saturday after female concession employees complained. A 16-year-old told police Jones had touched her buttocks four or five times. She said he "grabbed and squeezed" her even after she told him to stop. She said he did not say anything but he smiled. The 16-year-old told a supervisor, who escorted Jones away from the concession stand.

Jones told police the concession area was tight quarters and if he touched the 16-year-old it was unintentional.

If convicted Jones could be sentenced to up to one year in jail and fined up to $2,000.

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

