The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Atchison police issued a $5,000 reward Friday evening for information about an improvised explosive device detonated outside a downtown barber shop earlier in the day.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Atchison police issued a $5,000 reward Friday evening for information about an improvised explosive device detonated outside a downtown barber shop earlier in the day. Google Maps
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Atchison police issued a $5,000 reward Friday evening for information about an improvised explosive device detonated outside a downtown barber shop earlier in the day. Google Maps

Crime

Authorities announce reward for info on explosion outside Kansas barber shop

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

July 06, 2018 10:51 PM

Authorities say some type of improvised explosive device was placed outside an Atchison barber shop and detonated.

It damaged eight businesses downtown. Investigators responding to an alarm found structural damage and broken windows throughout the downtown business block.

Fire Chief Ted Graf said no one was injured the incident early Friday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Atchison police announced late Friday a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of those responsible.

The device was placed outside Hair Spital Barber Shop, at 120 N. 8th St.

Surveillance footage captured a vehicle in the area moments before the device detonated. Police believe it is a 2004-2008 Nissan Quest.

image012.png
Authorities are seeking this vehicle, which was captured on surveillance footage moments before the blast damaged businesses in Atchison.
ATF

Graf said the scene eventually was determined to be safe enough to allow business owners into their damaged stores. He said some stores might reopen Friday afternoon.

An investigation involving federal, state and local offices is continuing.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the explosion is asked to contact the ATF at 888-283-2662 or through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.



  Comments  