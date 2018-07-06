KC man who says drugs were paid with 'fake money' is charged with murder

A 28-year-old Kansas City man was charged Friday with second-degree murder in the death of another man during a drug payment with counterfeit money.
Marcus T. Franklin is also charged with armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the Jan. 22 incident that resulted in the death of 28-year-old Matthew Suttee.
According to a court document, a witness told police he and Suttee were meeting Franklin for a drug payment at 69th Street and Kensington Avenue. As Suttee was driving away, the witness said, Franklin shot several times at the retreating vehicle, killing Suttee. Franklin later told police he fired after realizing Suttee had given him "fake money."
Prosecutors requested a bond of $200,000 cash.
