Platte County man sodomized another man so drunk he was barely conscious

A Platte County man was found guilty this week of sodomizing another man who was so drunk he was barely conscious.
In addition to first-degree sodomy, Gregorio Davis, 25, was also found guilty of committing a domestic assault against a second man.
The incidents happened on July 29, 2017. Platte County Sheriff's deputies were called to a domestic disturbance where a man had been sexually assaulted.
Davis initially denied the offense, saying the victim "was too wasted" to engage in sex and was "of no use."
Later, according to Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd, Davis admitted to having sex with the victim while he was "kind of responsive."
"Make no mistake," Zahnd said in a statement, "alcohol-facilitated sexual assaults are crimes ... the days of blaming victims for drinking instead of criminals for assaulting a person who cannot consent must come to an end."
After the sexual assault, Davis struck another man repeatedly in the head.
Sentencing is set for Aug. 24.
