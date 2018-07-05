Amputations, fires and celebratory gunfire mar the Fourth of July holiday

Another Fourth of July, another time of amputations, fires and stray bullets.
At least two people in the Kansas City region required an amputation because of fireworks injuries. They were among more than 90 that warranted hospital attention.
In addition, Kansas City police said there were at least two incidents of property damage from celebratory gunfire, but no reported injuries.
A bullet came through a skylight in the 12300 block of East 69th Street and another bullet came through a ceiling in the 4200 block of Vineyard Road. Both are considered aggravated assaults.
An 11-year-old Kansas City girl, Blair Shanahan Lane, was killed by a stray bullet fired from a reveler on Independence Day in 2011.
An ember from a punk being used to light fireworks was the likely cause of a fire that caused extensive damage to a house Wednesday near Missouri 150 and Stoney Creek Drive in Lee's Summit. The fire department said the ember probably fell onto a stack of cardboard in the garage. The flames were exacerbated by gasoline leaking from a vehicle.
In Overland Park, police are treating damage at Sapling Grove Park as the result of arson by fireworks. A witness saw five males running from the park at 82nd and Grant streets shortly before 11 p.m. Damage to the restrooms and a structure is estimated at $20,000. Police are asking for tips at 816-474-8477.
The seven area hospitals that are part of HCA Midwest Health treated 53 patients for injuries directly related to fireworks over the last several days, including the area's two amputations. That is down slightly from 55 injuries treated last year. But there was only one amputation last year.
Six people this year had injuries that were considered critical or severe and were admitted to the Grossman Burn Center at Research Medical Center.
Other injuries varied from eye or finger injuries and minor burns, HCA said. Several patients had third-degree burns.
Regional HCA hospitals include Research, Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Menorah Medical Center in Leawood, Belton Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Lafayette Regional Medical Center in Lexington, Mo. and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
The University of Kansas Hospital treated 25 people, ages 4 to 55, for fireworks injuries since Saturday. Nearly half of those were caused by mortar fireworks, 20 percent were caused by sparklers and 20 percent by firecrackers.
Children's Mercy has treated 12 patients at the Adele Hall campus emergency room. Truman Medical Center saw one severe but not life-threatening fireworks related injury.
