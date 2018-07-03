Eight years in prison for woman who used pepper spray on OP police officers

A Mississippi woman who used pepper spray on Overland Park police officers when they caught her shoplifting last year has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Latrina Newsome, 40, was sentenced in Johnson County District Court where she pleaded no contest in May to charges of aggravated battery and battery against a a law enforcement officer.
Newsome was caught shoplifting last September from a Victoria's Secret store at Oak Park Mall.
When police tried to arrest her, she sprayed them with pepper spray. She and a person who was with her continued to fight with officers before they were subdued.
One officer suffered a broken foot in the fight and another suffered a broken finger during the struggle.
