Suspect rams police patrol car while fleeing from double shooting in Lawrence

A suspect fleeing from a double shooting that critically injured two people in Lawrence Monday night rammed a police car, injuring the officer.
Officers responded to the shooting about 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of West 25th Street. Arriving officers found two victims who had been shot. They were rushed to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, according to Lawrence police.
An officer traveling in the area saw the suspect leaving the area in a green SUV. When the officer tired to stop the vehicle near 21st and Louisiana streets, the suspect drove his vehicle into the officers patrol vehicle, injuring the officer.
The officer fired at the suspect, who ran from the crash. He was arrested shortly thereafter in the 2200 block of Ohio Street. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Lawrence police didn't say how suspect sustained the injuries.
The officer has been treated at a hospital and released. The officer is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.
Police remained at the scene of the shooting collecting evidence Tuesday morning. Police have blocked more than two blocks of Louisiana near Lawrence High School where the police vehicle was rammed.
Lawrence police continue to investigate the double shooting. They ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Lawrence police at 785-832-7509.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will investigation the officer discharging the firearm. Anyone with information is asked to contact the KBI at 785-296-8283.
