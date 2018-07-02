KC hairstylist charged with shooting her client five times

A Grandview woman has been charged in connection with a shooting over the weekend at a Kansas City barbershop.
According to charging documents, 31-year-old hairstylist Sabriah Brewster is charged with first-degree felony assault after shooting one of her clients five times.
At about 7 p.m. on June 30, police responded to the Diamond Cuts Barbershop on the 3400 block of Troost Avenue on reports of a shooting. They found an abandoned and bloodied scene upon arrival. While canvassing the scene, officers noticed a group of hairstylists exiting from a building next door.
A shooting victim at Research Medical Center receiving treatment for multiple gun wounds told police that he and a friend had gone to the Diamond Cuts barbershop earlier for an appointment with Brewster.
The victim told police that while his friend sat in the barber's chair, Brewster pointed a gun in his direction and opened fire. The two fled the shop before coming to the hospital to have the victim's wounds treated.
The victim told police police he had no previous relationship with Brewster and did not know why she opened fire. He also told police he had a gun in his possession at the time of the shooting, but kept it hidden from sight in his pocket.
At the barbershop, patrol officers were instructed to get the names and phone numbers of each of the shop's hairstylists on the scene. The officers spoke with Brewster, who attempted to give them two fake names, a fake date of birth and social security number before revealing her first name, Sabriah, which matched the information given to officers at the hospital by the victim.
Brewster also told police that while she was an employee at the shop, she had not been working when the shooting took place and had no knowledge of what happened.
Brewster was then arrested by police and charged on July 2. Her bond has been set at $100,000.
