A $9,000 gold chalice has been stolen from the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Harrisonville, Mo., police say. The cup is eight to 10 inches tall, gold plated and encrusted with two red stones at the base.
A $9,000 gold chalice has been stolen from the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Harrisonville, Mo., police say. The cup is eight to 10 inches tall, gold plated and encrusted with two red stones at the base.
A $9,000 gold chalice has been stolen from the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Harrisonville, Mo., police say. The cup is eight to 10 inches tall, gold plated and encrusted with two red stones at the base.

Crime

Valuable gold chalice stolen from Harrisonville church, police say

By Aaron Randle

arandle@kcstar.com

July 02, 2018 08:35 PM

A gold chalice valued at almost $9,000 has been stolen from an area church, according to Harrisonville police.

Police say the chalice was apprehended over the weekend from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 2700 E. Mechanic St.

The cup, described as having "great sentimental value," is gold plated, approximately 8 to 10 inches tall with two red stones at the base. Police say it is valued at $8,000 to 9,000.

If you locate the chalice or have any information on its whereabouts, police ask that you call 816-380-8940

  Comments  