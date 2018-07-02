Valuable gold chalice stolen from Harrisonville church, police say

A gold chalice valued at almost $9,000 has been stolen from an area church, according to Harrisonville police.
Police say the chalice was apprehended over the weekend from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 2700 E. Mechanic St.
The cup, described as having "great sentimental value," is gold plated, approximately 8 to 10 inches tall with two red stones at the base. Police say it is valued at $8,000 to 9,000.
If you locate the chalice or have any information on its whereabouts, police ask that you call 816-380-8940
