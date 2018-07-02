Independence teen charged with child abuse that left 1-year-old brain dead

A 19-year-old Independence man is charged with felony child abuse that left a 1-year-old boy brain dead.
Carlos E. Alaniz first denied he had harmed the child but then admitted to police that he had been striking him for a month, according to a court document.
Alaniz is the boyfriend of the child's mother. Both he and the mother initially told police that her 2 1/2-year-old son had been seen Saturday "pouncing" or "bouncing" on the younger boy's head and chest at an apartment they shared in Independence. The younger boy was placed in his crib but was later observed to be pale with lips turning blue.
Police were called to Children's Mercy Hospital where the boy was placed on a ventilator and declared brain dead. He had a lacerated liver, several broken ribs and bruises all over his body. He showed signs of previous brain injury.
According to police, Alaniz told them he had struck the child in the torso six or seven times because he would not stop crying. He allegedly admitted to slapping the child in the head. Alaniz allegedly said he did not like the fact that the child looked like the child's biological father.
Prosecutors asked that bond be set at $100,000. If found guilty, Alaniz could be sentenced to five to 15 years in prison.
