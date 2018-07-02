Fired Johnson County deputy sentenced for assault on inmate

A Johnson County deputy who was fired after having physical contact with a female inmate was placed on probation Monday after pleading guilty to a felony charge.
Robert Lee Weller III was taken into custody Monday to serve 30 days in jail as a condition of his probation.
Weller, 38, pleaded guilty in May to aggravated battery. He was initially charged with unlawful sexual relations.
As part of the plea agreement filed in Johnson County District Court, Weller was placed on probation for three years.
The inmate reported the incident in August 2017 and Weller was subsequently fired.
The woman told investigators that she exposed herself to Weller while incarcerated and communicated with him on Facebook when she was out of jail, according to court documents.
Sheriff's Department authorities noted that a body camera that Weller was supposed to turn on when he interacted with female inmates was not activated during the time of the incident.
As a convicted felon, Weller cannot legally possess a firearm.
