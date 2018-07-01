Security guards fatally shot a person Friday outside a bar near East 24th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City. This Google Maps Street View image was taken in the area in December 2016.
Security guards fatally shoot person during disturbance outside bar in Kansas City

By Ian Cummings

July 01, 2018 12:38 PM

Security guards fatally shot a person Friday night during a disturbance outside a bar near East 24th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City, according to police.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 5300 block of East 24th Street.

Police responding to the shooting learned that security guards had shot a person during a disturbance outside a nearby bar.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital and was later declared dead.

The security guards were not injured.

Kansas City police spokesman Capt. Lionel Colón said on Sunday that police are investigating the shooting.

