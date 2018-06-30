Lawrence officer fires shot during standoff with suspect; officer placed on leave

A standoff in Lawrence ended peacefully after several hours overnight Friday, police said in a news release.
Officers were called to a "disturbance with weapons" in the 400 block of North Crestline at about 9:52 p.m. The suspect fled in a vehicle to the 600 block of Stowe Court where he was contacted.
After a struggle, police said the suspect retreated into a house for a short time.
The suspect then came outside, allegedly brandishing a weapon at the officer, and the officer fired, police said. The suspect then fled back into the house.
After a standoff of more than three hours, the suspect was taken into custody without injury, police said.
The suspect's identity has not been released.
The officer who fired his weapon was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
