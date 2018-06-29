Shot fired near Yoder's Overland Park home. Thrown hammer lands in his driveway

A single shot was fired Friday afternoon during a dispute near Congressman Kevin Yoder's home in Overland Park.
Neither Yoder nor any of his family members were present in the 14500 block of Mastin Street, according to Officer John Lacy with Overland Park police.
The dispute began around 4 p.m. and involved a contractor and Yoder's neighbor, who lives across the street and diagonally from Yoder.
The neighbor and contractor were arguing over the cost of an air conditioning part, Lacy said.
The argument became heated when the homeowner said he would find another source to buy the part. As he walked away from his home toward the street, the contractor threw a hammer at his back, Lacy said.
The hammer missed the homeowner and landed in Yoder's driveway. At some point, the homeowner was "battered" in the altercation that ensued and suffered minor injuries.
The homeowner then ran inside his home and "retrieved a firearm," Lacy said. He came back outside and fired a single shot into his own lawn and told the contractor to leave.
No arrests have been made, police said.
The Star's Hunter Woodall and Bryan Lowry contributed to this story.
