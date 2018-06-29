A shooting in Independence injured three people, including a 7-year-old, Friday afternoon in the 9500 block of East Winner Road.
A shooting in Independence injured three people, including a 7-year-old, Friday afternoon in the 9500 block of East Winner Road. Independence police
A shooting in Independence injured three people, including a 7-year-old, Friday afternoon in the 9500 block of East Winner Road. Independence police

Crime

Triple shooting in Independence injures two adults and a 7-year-old. Shooter at large

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

June 29, 2018 09:09 PM

A shooting Friday afternoon at an Independence apartment complex injured two adults and one child — a 7-year-old.

The victims were transported to hospitals. All are in stable condition.

Independence police responded about 4:30 p.m. to the 9500 block of East Winner Road, where they found the three victims.

Police obtained photos of the suspected shooter, who was wearing a white Nike hoodie, a dark colored mask, red shorts and white shoes.

36366262_1969250413107792_904703507641139200_n.jpg
Independence police

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or email Independence police at leads@indepmo.org.

  Comments  