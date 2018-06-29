Triple shooting in Independence injures two adults and a 7-year-old. Shooter at large

A shooting Friday afternoon at an Independence apartment complex injured two adults and one child — a 7-year-old.
The victims were transported to hospitals. All are in stable condition.
Independence police responded about 4:30 p.m. to the 9500 block of East Winner Road, where they found the three victims.
Police obtained photos of the suspected shooter, who was wearing a white Nike hoodie, a dark colored mask, red shorts and white shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or email Independence police at leads@indepmo.org.
