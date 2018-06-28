She stole $466,000 from her own family, but not paying the IRS landed her in prison

A Kansas City woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for not paying taxes on money she stole from her family's business.
Tammera Goodman, 56, also was ordered to pay $144,631 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service and the state of Missouri.
From 2011 to 2015, Goodman allegedly embezzled $466,000 while working as a bookkeeper for a business owned by her family, Restoration Remediation Resources Corp.
The company operated under the name of Rainbow International of Kansas City (Re-Corp).
She was charged for not declaring the embezzled money on her tax returns.
Federal prosecutors said that the company did not want to prosecute her for her embezzlement and allowed her to continue to work there after the thefts were discovered.
Comments