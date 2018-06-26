Shawnee man goes to prison for robbing Overland Park bank

A 22-year-old Shawnee man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years and one month in federal prison for bank robbery.
Mamoudou Kaba was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., where he previously pleaded guilty to charges of bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during the September 2015 hold-up.
Kaba was armed with a 9mm handgun when he robbed the U.S. Bank branch at 9900 West 87th Street.
At the time of the robbery, Kaba was on probation in Johnson County for indecent solicitation of a child.
