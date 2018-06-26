Heroin, meth and guns add up to long stint in prison for KCK man

A Kansas City, Kan., man caught with a backpack full of heroin and methamphetamine has been sentenced to federal prison.
A judge in U.S. District Court sentenced 23-year-old Juan Lopez to 13 years and eight months in prison for drug trafficking.
Police were preparing to serve a search warrant on Lopez's house in 2016 when he fled in a vehicle. He was later arrested hiding in a garage.
He was carrying a backpack containing $67,000 in cash. Officers recovered another backpack that contained about three pounds of meth and half a pound of heroin.
The search of his house also turned up three assault-style rifles, two bullet resistant vests and two other weapons.
