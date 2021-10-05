From teacher to water-ski pro, LS High presents its 2019-2020 Hall of Fame honorees

Five alumni were recently inducted into Lee’s Summit High School Hall of Fame. Those honored are, from left, Don Cameron Thomson (class of 1959), Susan Place Simms (class of 1959), Dr. Heather Lyons-Burney (class of 1986), Dr. Rebekkah Johnson Stuteville (class of 1997). Not pictured: Ray Betts Davis (class of 1915). Courtesy photo

Five distinguished alumni were recently inducted into the Lee’s Summit High School Hall of Fame.

Those honored for the 2019-2020 school year were Ray Betts Davis, class of 1914; Susan Place Sims, class of 1959; Don Cameron Thomson, class of 1959; Dr. Heather Lyons-Bruney, class of 1986; and Dr. Rebekkah Johnson Stuteville, class of 1987.

The 2020 induction class ceremony was delayed because of the pandemic.

The annual recognition began with a conversation in the mid-1990s, said Jim Lemery.

English teacher Mildred Mitchell approached Lemery, who was then Lee’s Summit High School’s principal, with the idea after seeing something similar at her grandson’s school.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I thought it was a really good idea,” Lemery said.

Lemery said he expected to stay on the selection committee only for a year or two. He has remained a member to this day.

“Once I was on it I was so impressed with it,” Lemery said. “I’m especially impressed by those who return to be honored.”

The recognition highlights the importance of schooling and teachers, Lemery said.

The prominent display of honorees at the school’s entrance also is important for current students.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“They will walk by famous people,” Lemery said. “Hopefully that will inspire them to study hard and have good achievements, too.”

Kim Fritchie, committee member, agreed.

“More than anything it is to provide a great example to our current students and an inspiration for them,” Fritchie said.

Nominations are now being sought for the next group of honorees.

The LSHS Hall of Fame inductees are selected by a committee of graduates and staff. A scoring system is used with committee members reviewing nominations individually – unknowing of the scores from other committee members.

Alumni are eligible for the honor 10 years after graduation.

Nomination forms for the 2021-2022 school year are available on the LSHS website: https://lshs.lsr7.org/hoflshs/index.html#:~:text=Approximately%20five%20alumni%20are%20inducted,honor%2010%20years%20after%20graduation.

Nomination forms and supporting materials should be submitted to LSHS at 400 SE Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, MO, 64063, no later than Nov. 15. Submit electronically to melodye.wehmhoener@lsr7.net no later than Nov. 15.

Following are summaries of this year’s honorees:

▪ Ray Betts Davis joined Farmers Trust Co. in Lee’s Summit in 1929 — a time when some members were upset she was given the job over men. She earned promotions first as a bookkeeper, then as a teller, assistant cashier, cashier and vice president. She retired as a first vice president.

Davis was active in the American Bank Women’s Association, and on the district’s Board of Education. She was one of the first women elected to serve on a school board in Missouri. Davis was a member the Lee’s Summit United Methodist Church’s management team and an active supporter the American Legion Auxiliary.

▪ Dr. Rebekkah Johnson Stuteville is the assistant dean of academic support services, teaching associate professor in the School of Applied and Interdisciplinary Studies and director of the professional science master’s degree program at Kansas State University’s Olathe campus.

Previously, Stuteville was vice provost of Park University and worked in various roles in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. She has published in the field of public administration and policy and given multiple presentations throughout the world. She has been a member of numerous university committees and professional and community service organizations.

▪ Susan Place Sims taught 30 years in Lee’s Summit R-7 at Mason, Westview, and Prairie View and then ASPIRE, primarily at Hazel Grove and Westview. After retiring, she taught at Our Lady of the Presentation School and then at Longview College in “College for Kids.”

She has received an LSR7 Excellence in Teaching Award, the Friend of 4-H Award, and the Outstanding Young Woman of Lee’s Summit by the Lee’s Summit Business Women. She is a member of the Retired Personnel, a Golden Reunion committee member and a P.E.O. Chapter ET member.

▪ Don Cameron Thomson was hired to water ski professionally at Cypress Gardens in Florida. He directed and skied in performances in the United States, Canada and Japan. He was inducted into the Cypress Gardens Water Ski Hall of Fame and the Water Ski Hall of Fame with The Award of Distinction.

He flew for the Navy/Navy Reserves, followed by flying for the Missouri Army National Guard. Don wears Navy Aviator Wings of Gold and Army Master Aviator Wings. He flew more than 400 combat missions in the Legendary Helicopter Attack Squadron Three (Light) Seawolves and was awarded 18 Air Medals.

▪ Dr. Heather Lyons-Burney is clinical assistant professor for the UMKC School of Pharmacy’s satellite site at MSU in Springfield, Missouri. Her career path began as an inpatient clinical pharmacist serving neonatal and high-risk pregnancy families, followed by ownership of three community pharmacies with her husband, Brian.

Currently she serves as an ambulatory care clinic pharmacist and professor of pharmacy. She helped establish Faith Community Health clinic, which provides affordable health care for the uninsured and under-insured population surrounding Branson.