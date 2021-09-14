After pause, Oktoberfest comes back to Lee’s Summit, bringing these bands, events

Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its biggest fundraiser of the year: Oktoberfest. The event will be held Sept. 24, 25 and 26.

Ask Connie Smith about the upcoming Oktoberfest in Lee’s Summit and she’ll tell you it’s about time.

Smith isn’t just referring to the fact that it’s autumn.

Oktoberfest was, like so most events, canceled last year because of the pandemic. And the fest was shortened by stormy weather in 2019.

“Everyone is so excited,” said Smith, Oktoberfest committee chair.

“The community wants to be out and involved. People really missed it.”

Oktoberfest will run from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24; and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. The carnival will remain open from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, for “wristband day,” an all-you-can-ride event for $25.

Smith said this year includes some location changes in hopes of enhancing the festival’s experience.

For example, she said, Volkerzelt, or the People’s Tent, will be by the community stage. German meals — including pork schnitzel, sauerbraten and red cabbage — are served in that tent from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, and from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

That food pairs well with the groups performing on the community stage, including The Schuhplattler Verein Blautaler Dancers, Polka on Steroids and the Alpen Spielers.

The Main Stage will feature headliners including Drew Six with the Soul Plains Drifters and the Carl Worden Band.

The Biergarten, near the Main Stage this year, will hold its People’s Choice Home Brew Tasting event at noon Saturday.

Brewers will offer samples of home brews that attendees can vote on as their favorites. Tickets are $20 in advance. During the Stein Hoisting Competition at 3 p.m., contestants will hoist a full liter stein at arm’s length without spilling.

The Sportzelt will have a big screen television broadcasting sports, and Kids Street will have crafts, games, activities and a petting zoo.

A juried arts and crafts fair features local and regional artists.

Oktoberfest was started in 1989, said Jordan Straits, the Chamber’s director of marketing and communications.

“It started as a replacement for Cole Younger Days as a way to raise funds to renovate the historic depot,” Straits said. Now, it’s the largest fundraiser for the chamber.

There have been changes over the years with vendors, rides and events.

“Yes, while the same theme carries year to year, we do try to mix up the events and offerings to keep things new and exciting,” Straits said.

“Some events throughout the years included a Chris Cake pancake breakfast on Saturday morning, a 5K race, baby contest, grape stomp competition, and the annual pancake race.”

This year, the chamber will work with the Jackson County Health Department and the Lee’s Summit Fire Department for safety issue. Expect many sanitation stations this year, as well as added space between vendors, tents and attractions to allow for social distancing.

For more information, go to www.LSoktoberfest.com.