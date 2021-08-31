Innovation goal of this college: Lee’s Summit campus helps students speed up learning

Evan Skalitzky, a student in the MIC software development program, is currently interning at Awnix.

A Lee’s Summit program has received regional and national recognition for its work in providing a pathway for metro-area young adults to experience hands-on learning and land solid careers.

The Missouri Innovation Campus Program is celebrating its 10th year of helping students receive real-world experience while continuing their education. MIC’s mission is to reduce college costs and debt for students, accelerate the time it takes to earn a bachelor’s degree, provide students with experience throughout their studies and develop a quality IT workforce for the Kansas City area, said Stan Elliot, Missouri Innovation Campus Program director.

“Being able to get a bachelor’s degree two years after graduating high school is what makes this a very unique experience,” Elliott said. “Students are able to enter into the career force early, which increases their earning potential compared to their peers.”

The program includes business and civic partners, the University of Central Missouri, the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District and Metropolitan Community College. This partnership allows MIC to redesign students’ college experience with a focus on relevant coursework and connecting businesses to a trained workforce. Curriculum is reviewed every other year to keep it on the leading edge of each industry, Elliot said.

Students enter the MIC program as high school juniors, and both courses required to graduate high school and college credit courses that position them to earn an associate’s degree from Metropolitan Community College right after high school graduation. Their final two years are dedicated to completing coursework at UCM. Many students earn their bachelor’s degree and enter the workforce with average salaries of close to $65,000.

Second-year student Zoey Sears, 17, said she values the MIC program because it allows her to graduate early with real-world experience.

“Having the skills I need to get a job once I graduate, and not having to worry that I won’t enjoy my job, is important to me,” said Sears, who is interested in computer science. “Getting to do something I enjoy and meeting other people who have the same interests, goals and who put forth the same effort has been a great experience.”

Several components reduce student debt. Missouri Innovation Campus students’ first two years of college are tuition free. Room and board are eliminated because the program is held at Lee’s Summit R-7’s Summit Technology Academy at the Missouri Innovation Campus, at Metropolitan Community College or online.

Students also are able to participate in three-year, year-round internships with their internship earning potential at approximately $35,000. About 98% of graduates have full-time employment, and about 91% landed a job with the MIC business they interned with.

“Coming out of college with little to no debt and a full-time, salary job is a great perk of this program,” Elliot said.

Equipping students with a strong skill set is crucial in creating a better workforce, Jeremy Bonnesen said, director/principal of Summit Technology Academy. Providing a pathway for students to move beyond desk-learning and into their career path is a key component of the program’s success, he said.

The MIC program has served as a model for similar programs throughout the nation and hosted numerous tours for education and industry leaders from throughout the world.

“We place value on real-world experience,and help funnel students into areas for great job opportunities,” Bonnesen said.