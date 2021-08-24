Volunteer appreciation party, Fourth Fridays Art Walk pay homage to Lee’s Summit

The Downtown Main Street Alley Party will feature live music by Alex Sons from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 27.

Volunteers donate their time to help make their community a better place. Now, it’s their turn to be celebrated.

Downtown Lee’s Summit is hosting its annual Volunteer Appreciation Alley Party from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Downtown Main Street office.

About 600 community volunteers are invited to enjoy refreshments and live music as a token of appreciation. Volunteers provide thousands of community service hours that keep Lee’s Summit events running, said Julie Cook, events and promotions director at Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street.

“We’re so grateful for our volunteers and everything they do for our organization and community,” Cook said. “We like to say ‘thank you’ every year by hosting a night where they can come out with their families for fun and entertainment.”

Volunteers look forward to the annual appreciation party because it allows them to reconnect with friends they made throughout their service and reflect on their community contribution, Cook said.

The Volunteer Appreciation Ally Party is paired with Lee’s Summit’s final Fourth Fridays Art Walk of the season, so guests can experience both events, said Rachael Fitch, creative content director and design coordinator at Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street. Seventeen downtown businesses are expected to host a local artist to give them a space to showcase their work, Fitch said.

The final art walk of the season will feature mediums such as fine art, jewelry and ceramics.

“We really love this collaboration,” Fitch said. “The combination of artists participating with small businesses also helps expose some of our businesses that people might not know about.”

Hosting a volunteer appreciation event encourages building relationships and continuing community support, Cook said.

“This event is a great way to feel connected to the place you call home,” Cook said.

Volunteer Appreciation Alley Party and Fourth Fridays Art Walk, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 27 https://downtownls.org/event/volunteer-appreciation-alley-party/