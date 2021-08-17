For their contributions in education, music and social services, they deserve a toast

Bob and Candy White will be honored with the Lee’s Summit Citizen of Year award at the Truman Heartland Community Foundation’s “Toast to Our Towns” on Sept. 25. Award honorees are selected each year by area mayors for their efforts to improve, enrich and promote their communities. Courtesy photo

Lee’s Summit Citizen of the Year Award is being given this year to a couple whose contributions reach the communities of education, music and social services.

Bob and Candy White will be honored at the Truman Heartland Community Foundation’s Toast to Our Towns, which will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center. Award honorees are selected each year by area mayors for their efforts to improve, enrich and promote their communities.

Lee’s Summit has been recognizing its outstanding citizen since 1996.

The Whites are being recognized for their work for such organizations as the Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education and the district’s Education Foundation, as well the Lee’s Summit Symphony.

The Whites both have had careers in education.

Candy White was a kindergarten and first-grade teacher at Pleasant Lea Elementary. She is now on the advisory team of Stepping Stones Preschool at Lee’s Summit Christian Church and the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District’s Parents as Teachers advisory team.

Bob White has had various roles in the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District, including assistant principal of Lee’s Summit High School and board member, serving two years as president. He was central to the development of Summit Ridge Academy and Summit Technology Academy, where he served as principal. He is a fellow with the Kauffman Education Fellowship, a group that promotes quality education in the area.

“Bob and Candy embody the spirit of community through their volunteer efforts and contributions to local civic, cultural and faith organizations, helping to improve the quality of life in Lee’s Summit,” said Mayor Bill Baird in a prepared statement. “They have dedicated their lives to serving children and families in Lee’s Summit, enriching the whole community.”

The Whites also volunteer together at Lee’s Summit Social Services, assisting with the Back to School and Christmas programs. The Whites are unique, said Matt Sanning, executive director of the Lee’s Summit Social Services.

“It is not unusual for an individual to be dedicated to education and the community,” Sanning said. “However, to find a couple that is so invested and cares so much for others, especially for the children, is truly amazing.

“Everything they do is to help others. Their longstanding commitment to our community, and their character, are exactly what makes our community so great,” said Sanning, noting that the agency has served thousands of children since 1992 thanks to people like the Whites.

The Whites also are supporters and co-executive directors of the Lee’s Summit Symphony.

Under their, the Lee’s Summit Symphony moved performances to the John Knox Pavilion, which gives greater accessibility to more people. The couple also worked with John Knox on enhancing the audience experience.

“The Whites have a passion for the arts and are committed to bringing them to as many people as possible,” said Gail Benne, president of the John Knox Village Foundation.

“I, for one, am grateful for their vision and dedication, and for enabling us to enjoy the talented musicians of our own Lee’s Summit Symphony.”

Learn more about the Truman Heartland Community Foundation honorees, event sponsorship opportunities and individual tickets sales at www.THCF.org/Gala or by calling 816-836-8189.