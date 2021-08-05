Toast to Our Towns Gala gives a nod to volunteers in eastern Jackson County

Phil Hanson

For 26 years, Truman Heartland Community Foundation has recognized the volunteer and philanthropic spirit in communities throughout eastern Jackson County at the annual Toast to Our Towns Gala.

This event is a formal celebration of local philanthropy — an opportunity to recognize those individuals and businesses who go above and beyond to make our towns better places to live, work and serve. We invite all those in the area to join us on Sept. 25 at the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center for this celebration of community service.

The Toast of our Towns Gala is presented by Blue Ridge Bank and Trust Company and benefits Truman Heartland Community Foundation. The night begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception hosted by TruckMovers, followed by dinner. A short awards program will recognize the impact of individuals and businesses who have given freely of their time, talent and resources. Following the program, guests will continue to celebrate at a lively Mix, Mingle and Music after-party, hosted by GEHA.

Jim and Mary Stilley of Lee’s Summit will be presented with the Heartland Humanitarians of the Year award for their steadfast dedication and advocacy for youth and adult education programs, cutting-edge medical technologies, issues of diversity and inclusion, and the science of climate change. Continental Siding will receive the Heartland Service Award for outstanding philanthropy to both the Independence community and their close-knit family of employees.

Local mayors will honor their Citizens of the Year at the event, describing how each has made a positive change in the region: Blue Springs will recognize Cindy Miller and Dale Carter, Grain Valley will recognize David Ward, Independence will recognize Karen Downey, Lake Tapawingo will recognize Tom Goddard, Lee’s Summit will recognize Bob and Candy White, Oak Grove will recognize Maeghan Timothy, Raytown will recognize Stan Sagehorn, and Sugar Creek will recognize Allan Thompson.

And finally, we will recognize the outstanding leadership of local healthcare heroes from six local hospitals who worked selflessly and tirelessly in their hospitals throughout the pandemic to keep the rest of us safe and healthy. Those being honored are Dr. Lorraine Duncan with Centerpoint Medical Center, Laura Peckham with Truman Medical Center-Lakewood, Angela Haley with St. Mary’s Hospital, Dr. John Ireland with Lee’s Summit Medical Center, Susie Krug with Saint Luke’s East Hospital and Amy Latimer with Children’s Mercy Hospital East.

We hope you will join us for this celebration as we honor these individuals who have made a significant difference in our community. Although their areas of impact are quite varied, they are united by a common goal: improving and enriching their local communities.

Truman Heartland Community Foundation is delighted to bring this in-person event back to our supporters in 2021. Like everyone else, Truman Heartland Community Foundation had to pivot to digital last year due to COVID. So the opportunity to gather once again and celebrate our local communities and these very special people holds even more meaning.

The 2021 Toast of our Towns Gala will not be a socially distanced event, and guests are advised to follow all applicable laws, regulations and guidelines. You can learn more about the Truman Heartland Community Foundation honorees, event sponsorship opportunities and individual tickets sales at www.THCF.org/Gala or by calling 816-836-8189.

Phil Hanson is the president and CEO of Truman Heartland Community Foundation. Truman Heartland Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity committed to improving the communities in and around Eastern Jackson County through partnerships with donors and community members. For more information on charitable giving, visit www.thcf.org or call Truman Heartland at 816-836-8189.