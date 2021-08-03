Bicentennial offers perfect opportunity to celebrate past. LS kicks off celebration

“Missouri: People, Places and Heritage,” featuring 25 photographs from 11 juried photographers of Summit Art, is on display at city hall through Sept. 9. “The photographs are absolutely beautiful,” said Glenda Masters, Lee’s Summit’s cultural arts manager. Special to the Journal

Fred Grogan believes it’s a great idea to think of the bigger picture

As board chairman of the Lee’s Summit Historical Society, Grogan is helping plan the celebration of Missouri’s bicentennial this month in Lee’s Summit.

“We believe our shared history is very important for our citizens’ sense of community and self-identity,” Grogan said of the celebration.

“Historically, the role of our state government has played a major role in defining our local governments and the laws governing our everyday life,” he added. “Yet we know that many residents know little of our state’s history. Important markers like bicentennials are perfect opportunities to celebrate our past and invite people to learn about that past and how it relates to who we are today.”

Lee’s Summit is taking the suggestion of Missouri’s Bicentennial Commission that communities statewide host ice cream socials.

Lee’s Summit’s ice cream social will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10.

The street will be closed in front of the history museum, 220 S.W. Main St. The first 500 attendees will get one free scoop of ice cream from the ice cream trucks.

Along with ice cream for purchase for the non-early birds, food trucks will tempt visitors. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Live music will be provided by members of the Lee’s Summit Symphony, as well as Betsy and Clark Bluegrass. Children’s games and free admission to the history museum will also be part of the fun.

The history museum has a special display for the bicentennial. Items were curated from the museum’s collections.

“We chose those items that best illustrated the major events and trends of the six time periods covered over the 200 years since Missouri became a state,” Grogan said.

For example, Grogan said a photo of Dr. Bernard Campbell, former school superintendent, was used in the post-World War II era because of his leadership in the effort to consolidate a multitude of small area school districts into the creation of the R-7 school district.

“The R-7 School District and its high quality of instruction and related student activities have been a major driver of Lee’s Summit’s growth and success,” Grogan said.

Missouri’s bicentennial is also being celebrated at Lee’s Summit City Hall with a special exhibition of photos.

“Missouri: People, Places and Heritage,” featuring 25 photographs from 11 juried photographers of Summit Art, is on display at city hall through Sept. 9.

An artist reception at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 will take place during the Fourth Fridays Art Walk. Artists will be on site and artwork will be available for purchase.

“The photographs are absolutely beautiful,” said Glenda Masters, Lee’s Summit’s cultural arts manager. “It’s wonderful to see how each photographer interpreted the theme and captured the authenticity of the people and places that make our state so vibrant.”

Masters agreed with Grogan on the importance of celebrating the state’s bicentennial.

“Historical milestones like the bicentennial provide an opportunity for communities to come together to, not only celebrate pride in our state, but to become more connected with our past, the triumphs and the struggles,” she said.