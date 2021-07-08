Lee’s Summit family offers these tips for ensuring biking is fun for whole family

Kristin and Jake Ruthstrom enjoy the Rock Island Trail. Courtesy photo

Would you like to start biking as a family? The Ruthstrom family from Lee’s Summit is an inspiration. Jake is a busy emergency physician, Kristin volunteers and manages the household, with kids ranging in age from 2 to 9. Biking is a great activity to bring the family together for some enjoyable memories. When asked about biking as a family, here is what Kristin had to share in this Q&A:

Q: Why does your family enjoy biking?

A: As all parents can probably relate, we are always looking for ways to get outside and burn energy. Biking is an activity everyone in our family can participate in and enjoy. Our older two boys often race way ahead of us, while our youngest sits in his trailer, eating snacks and playing with dinosaurs.

When the pandemic hit, biking took on an even more important role. It was a way to escape the confines of school and work obligations, safely enjoy our community, breathe in some fresh air and provide us all some solace.

Q: Where are your favorite trails/paths to bike?

A: Living so close to the Rock Island Trail is such a treat. We bike it often, starting at Hartman Park, making sure to enjoy the playground before and after our trek. My husband and I are planning a date night bike ride to Crane Brewery in Raytown soon, and might work up the courage to ride to a Royals game soon.

The Katy Trail is another favorite. We have biked many miles of it, but the one we always come back to is the stretch at Rocheport. The shade, the charm, and proximity of a few fun restaurants makes it an easy day trip for the family.

Q: How did you get into biking?

A: Biking is something I have enjoyed for as long as I can remember. When we moved to Lee’s Summit after having our first son, we realized what a biking-friendly community it is, and we could not help but want to be a part of the fun.

Q: Any tips for families starting to bike?

A: Start small with both the distance and your expectations. Invest in a trailer, a bike seat or shotgun seat if you fear your kids will not be able to make it too far. Have a destination in mind. We love biking for a treat at our local coffee shop.

Q: What do your kids think about family bike rides?

A: We make it fun by pointing out critters we find along the path (deer, a black snake, frogs, squirrels), stopping for cookies at a cafe, and making lots of pit stops to climb and explore. We find if we are engaged and positive about it, they are too.

Visit www.cityofls.net/parks for a list of local park trails, Greenway Trail System, and paths. Also, www.marc.org has a Regional Trails and Bikeway Map for Kansas City and the surrounding areas. There are many great adventures on the trails, take in the sights and enjoy some family time.

This article was written by Molly Wichman, a Lee’s Summit resident and member of the Livable Streets Advisory Board, a mayor-appointed, volunteer board whose goals include working to make our community and our streets more “livable,” safe and accessible for all our citizens.