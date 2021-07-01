No Olympic games this year, but ‘loyal member of team’ has dreams for the future

Last year, Daniel Worth broke a 28-year-old state record in the 100 meter breaststroke Courtesy photo

Making an Olympic team isn’t always the goal or expectation for everyone at an Olympic Trial competition. For some, just making it to the trials is a big deal and a chance to gain experience competing with the best in their sport.

Daniel Worth, who just graduated from Lee’s Summit North, knew going in that he wasn’t likely to make the U.S. Olympic swimming team in the 100 meter breaststroke — but that’s OK.

“It would take a miracle, but in three years, I would love to have a shot at making the Olympics. It’s super cool to get the experience,” he said.

Worth swam the distance in 1:05.04 to finish 81st in first wave of the trials June 5.

“The experience of just being at trials is pretty valuable, getting to share pool deck with people who go on to be Olympians; some of the biggest names in college swimming,” said his coach, Thomas Faulkenberry.

Worth is happy with his career accomplishments thus far. Last year, he broke a 28-year-old state record in the 100 meter breaststroke. He closed out his high school career with 13 gold medals at the state level.

“It was very exciting, especially the way everything panned itself out. We felt like he had a really, really good shot (of qualifying for trials) coming off his junior season,” Faulkenberry said.

Then, the pandemic hit, and Worth was out of the pool for three months — his longest break since he was 12.

“I had to do online workouts: cardio, jump ropes, running. It was bad timing, but it made me mentally stronger, having to overcome something,” Worth said. “I was definitely stronger, but I was a much worse swimmer when I got back in.”

Despite those setbacks, Faulkenberry has been pleased with how Worth grew over the four-year period they worked together.

“As he developed and became more and more talented and was having more and more success, he really continued to thrive and get better at helping teammates and being a good teammate when it would have been really easy to focus and just lock in on doing his own thing. He’s always been a very loyal member of team and has always been a big leadership presence from his sophomore year on,” Faulkenberry said.

Worth has been swimming competitively since age 13 after starting at 8 or 9. His qualifying event for trials — the 100-meter breaststroke — is also his favorite.

“My favorite part of breaststroke is how different it is from all the other strokes. Every other stroke relies on maintaining speed. Breaststroke is more aerodynamic,” he said.

He practices seven or eight times a week in the pool and lifts weights twice a week, working every day but Sunday. Next year, he’ll be swimming on a partial scholarship at the University of Virginia.

“I want to go to Virginia, help my team out and see if we can’t win a national title,” he said.