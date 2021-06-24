Ready for some water jumping? Take in these tours in Lee’s Summit, Cass County

Dave and Mary Bain’s water garden in Lee’s Summit will be a part of this year’s tour by the Water Garden Society of Greater Kansas City. Courtesy photo

Dave Bain knows the impact of a water garden tour.

It was such a tour by the Water Garden Society of Greater Kansas City that inspired the Lee’s Summit resident to start his own water garden in 2003.

“We thought it would be fun after a tour,” Bain said.

“We already had a lot of flowers but we decided we would rather have a big pond with flowers around it instead of expansive grass. I think many people think of a water garden as an extension. It is something else to do.”

Bain is now treasurer of the society, and his garden will be among those on the tour.

This year is the society’s 28th annual tour, and there are big changes.

Bain said in years past the tour was held throughout the Kansas City metro area on one weekend typically in early July. The group began to see a pattern in tour visitors’ response cards about the format.

“One of the things that was consistently said is ‘this is a lot of driving’,” Bain said. “And a lot of people told us ‘I wish I could go but I am out of town that weekend’.”

This year’s “Puddle Jumping Water Garden Tour” will span six different areas on six different Saturdays: June 26 (Lee’s Summit, Raymore, Belton, Peculiar and Lake Winnebago); July 10 (central Kansas City and northern Jackson County); July 24 (central Johnson County); Aug. 7 (southern Johnson County); Aug. 21 (Lawrence area); and Sept. 11 (north of the Missouri River, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties).

Each tour will feature six to 10 water gardens in a relatively small geographic area. The hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also added this year is builder-sponsored garden parties from 6 to 10 p.m. with night-lighting and refreshments.

A season pass for all six Saturdays is $20 and is available at Eventbrite and in garden centers. Individual tours are $5 and are available at Eventbrite or at the tour. Children under 14 attend free.

For more information about the tours and tickets, go to www.kcwatergardens.com.

This is the society’s only fundraising event. Proceeds support building and maintenance of educational ponds for schools and other non-profits.

Bain said water garden’s really are little environments.

“The warmer the water, the better the processes,” Bain said. “Water gardens tend to look better and better as the season goes on.”

Expect to see beautiful fish eager to come to the pond’s surface, as well as gardens with the addition of railroad trains.

Julie Hammett of Lee’ Summit installed her first water garden almost 30 years ago. Her garden will be featured on the night event on the July 10 tour.

“My most joyous feeling is creating a little paradise; my piece of the earth I can be creative with and share the efforts with others,” Hammett said of water gardening.

“It is like a pallet with no restrictions other than to challenge yourself to find what flourishes in this climate with regard to the surrounding gardens.

“The pond itself has brought tremendous opportunities to learn about water chemistry and how to continually maintain a thriving population of life, both with the fish and the vegetation.”