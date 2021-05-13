Fourth Friday in Lee’s Summit ‘a great way to bring local art to the community’

From abstract paintings to handcrafted wooden cutting boards to children’s books, there’s something for all ages and interests at the Fourth Friday Art Walks in downtown Lee’s Summit.

For the first Art Walk of the April to August season, merchants opened their doors and extended their hours to showcase local talent in their stores.

“Getting to meet new artists and see their work” is the best part of Art Walk for Margaret Haines, manager of Blue Heron Design.

Twelve businesses in downtown Lee’s Summit participated in a recent Friday Art Walk, organized by Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street.

“We’re easing back into the Art Walk,” said Rachael Fitch, creative content and design coordinator for Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street.

Last year’s pandemic changed the dynamic of the event. Virtual Art Walks in May and June just weren’t the same as being on site seeing the artwork and talking with artists and retailing hosts.

By all accounts, merchants and artists were delighted to be back in person on the fourth Friday of April, despite heavy rain that cut into attendance.

Haines said Blue Heron Design has participated in Art Walk every year and usually features two artists that the store chooses.

In April, Shea LeJeune and Holly and Greg Walters shared space inside Blue Heron. LeJeune sold abstract paintings and the Holly and Greg Walters answered buyers’ questions about turquoise and other Native American jewelry.

Jen Kriha of Independence lingered over a display case.

“I’m a sucker for gemstones,” she said. “And there are so many to look at.”

LeJeune is a longtime customer of Blue Heron Design.

It’s not uncommon for store owners to know their artists.

For Sherry Shackles, owner of The Living Stone, the artist in her store occupies a branch on the family tree.

Robbie Lightle, Shackles’ son-in-law, displayed his woodworking wares, including walnut-and-maple cutting boards, coasters and decorative pieces.

Courtney Laufketter, owner of Budget Blinds, invited Andrea Bosnak of Kansas City to bring her calligraphy creations and teach a class during Art Walk.

“I have some of Andrea’s art hanging on a wall at home,” Laufketter said.

The store provided scholarships for eight participants to take Bosnak’s calligraphy class.

Laufketter said she’s been participating in Art Walk “for as long as I can remember. It’s a great way to bring local art to the community.”

Rachel Debelak, owner of Elle & Em Boutique, chose the Indigo Dragonfly jewelry-makers for her store.

“As a women’s apparel store, jewelry is a great fit for us,” she said.

Victoria Rogers, a mixed-media artist, said she’s participated in larger art fairs but always has more success selling her work during Art Walk.

“It’s not like shopping here,” she said. “It’s like being in people’s homes when you’re in their shops.”

Rogers sold her work in the kitchen accessories store of Marilyn James, A Thyme for Everything.

Rogers displayed framed white-on-white artwork using stucco in one instance and washed, dried, squished and ripped canvas paper in another.

“Very soothing” is how James described the artwork: “It’s easy on the eyes because there’s nothing you have to focus on. You can take it all in at once.”

While most artists met customers inside stores, Daniel Hobart and Julie Heide preferred the sidewalk in front of Summit Video Services.

“We like being outside in the warmer weather,” Heide said.

Hobart, of Independence, writes and Heide, of Blue Springs, illustrates children’s books. Heide also has fashioned lifesize cutouts of some of the characters in their books, such as Mr. Pig, who shared the sidewalk with them.

Fourth Fridays Art Walk will take place in Dowtown Lee’s Summit from 5 to 8 p.m. May 28, June 25, July 23 and Aug. 27. Go to downtownls.org/fourthfridays for details.