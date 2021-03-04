Many job skills are essential. Truman Heartland teams up to help those eager to learn

Phil Hanson

How the world has changed in the past year. I commonly hear people talking about time in terms of pre-pandemic versus post-pandemic time. COVID-19 has certainly rocked the entire world. But consider that it has had the most dramatic impact on the lives of those most vulnerable in our community.

In February 2020 ( pre-pandemic times), we had very low unemployment and a strong economy and the Community Foundation was launching our a Job Skills for New Careers initiative. The goal was to provide job skills training to low-income families in our community to enable them to secure a job that has career opportunities and provides a path out of poverty.

Launching this program during a pandemic was certainly challenging due to social distancing requirements, which impacted how training could be delivered. Despite the headwinds, we had 63 participants graduate and receive a certificate that will enable them to secure a job with a future. We had 36 graduates and 27 welding program graduates.

The initiative is a strategic partnership with Community Services League, Mid-Continent Public Library and the University of Central Missouri, combining each organization’s unique assets. We also received strong support from fundholders at the Foundation who made grants to support this effort.

Many things continue to be unclear due to the pandemic. However, what is crystal clear is that the need for our Job Skills for New Careers initiative is even greater now than it was last year. Thousands of people in our community who were in low wage hospitality or retail jobs and barely making ends meet prior to the pandemic are now unemployed and struggling to keep their families housed and fed. Many of these jobs are not coming back and now is the time for us to give these families a hand up so they can learn new skills and get jobs with a future.

This year we will expand the number of training options for in-demand jobs to appeal to more people and their career interests. We will expand from two career paths to six by offering training in medical coding and billing, phlebotomy, sustainable materials and construction as well as CNA and welding. Our goal is 125 graduates from these programs. While we realize the need is far greater than the 125 we are able to serve, the impact this opportunity will have on these families will change their world.

Truman Heartland Community Foundation, along with our partners, continues to explore new ways to leverage funding and opportunities to meet the needs of the community. If you work with organizations that support at-risk populations or know anyone who could benefit from this program, please share information about Job Skills for New Careers and encourage them to visit newskills.cslcares.org and complete a simple online application for Community Services League. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis with trainings starting throughout the year. Help us spread the word about this program.

We are also seeking to build relationships with employers who need employees with the skills obtained through training. If you are an interested employer, learn how you can help ensure there is a job waiting for each trainee when they complete the program.

The pandemic has changed the lives of these families. Now it’s our turn to give them a hand up so they can learn new skills and get that new career with a future that will provide their family with a path out of poverty. I hope you will join us.

Phil Hanson is the president and CEO of Truman Heartland Community Foundation. Truman Heartland Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity committed to improving the communities in and around Eastern Jackson County through partnerships with donors and community members. For more information on charitable giving, visit www.thcf.org or call Truman Heartland at 816-836-8189.