New LS Economic Development Council member gets the ‘ins and outs’ of Lee’s Summit

For Tim Moulis, working to help Lee’s Summit businesses is second nature. Moulis, who works in business development at Musselman & Hall Contractors, is now representing the company on the Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council.

The company recently joined the council, which advocates for local business interests, as an investor. Moulis is counting on his deep roots in the area to help him aid the group.

About 15 years ago, he was running Whitestone Development in Lee’s Summit, and before that, he’d spent years at Musselman & Hall, eventually becoming a vice president. Now, he’s back with the company and also making family forays into the local business market.

After starting a lavender farm near Powell Gardens with his daughter Melissa in 2019, Moulis found himself at the Lee’s Summit Farmers Market selling some of their 50 products last year.

“It’s all part of new market development. That’s a sweet spot for me. I’m passionate about finding opportunities and connecting a variety of different dots,” he said. “This one’s a little special, because it’s a family business. There’s a built-in challenge, and you want to make sure you’re preserving relationships.”

It was at the farmer’s market where he heard the details about the large redevelopment coming to downtown Lee’s Summit that will provide a home for the market.

“I began doing some research,” Moulis said. “How do I get involved with the thinkers and movers and shakers that would be steering this? The Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council grabbed my attention. I already knew a couple of the people involved, including the chair and the past chair. It felt like a good place for me.”

He’s also excited about how the church land that may be coming up for sale soon might change the face of the city.

“To be a part of those things where your input is providing some steerage as far as the direction and design of those things, it’s very exciting,” he said. “It’s almost a noble cause. You realize you’re going to be a part of something you might not even see the full fruition of in your lifetime.”

His varied work experiences can only help in looking at the various possibilities to see what things are best for the community, he said. In addition to his experience with development companies and the lavender farm, he also owns the Country Oak Village senior care center in Grain Valley.

“I really understand the ins and outs from the ground floor of what it means to be a developer in this day and age, from a concept all the way to a real life standing building,” Moulis said.

The council itself is a public-private non-profit. While it receives some funding from the city, it also gets funding from local, regional and national businesses. Those businesses have people like Moulis, who lend their expertise when needed to help advocate for things to attract businesses and keep them in Lee’s Summit.

“We’re very excited to have (Musselman & Hall). Not only are they a really great business, Tim is embedded with the community and cares about the community a lot,” said Alyssa Lally, marketing and communications coordinator for the council. “He’s such a great asset, because he’s very familiar with the community, and he has really strong knowledge of and relationships within the community already.”