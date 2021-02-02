Ready to shop? In Lee’s Summit, Love Local program offers deals in a safe environment

Barb Keller, owner of All A ’Bloom Flowers & Gifts, is thrilled about the Love Local Passport Program. Courtesy photo

Traveling has been rough this past year, but it’s not too late to grab a passport and do a bit of it — locally, of course.

Derived from a summer program, the Love Local Spring Passport Program offers participants a socially distanced shopping experience. A $40 passport includes a T-shirt and grants access to deals from 42 locally owned downtown businesses from Feb. 6 through April 30.

The passport program attracts people to local shopping, said Julie Cook, Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street events and promotions director. She said the program is great for businesses, and offers the community a much-needed distraction.

“It’s such a blessing to be able to offer something fun for customers to do during this season,” Cook said. “People are tired of being at home, and this program offers a safe outlet for shopping, with the bonus of supporting local businesses.”

The community aspect of the program gives people a chance to experience a bit of normalcy, Cook said. People are looking forward to events, and this program provides them with a safe, interactive shopping environment, she said.

“The community impact of this passport program is so important for small businesses,” Cook said. “Even though they have been able to hang on through this pandemic, it’s so important that we continue to support them.”

All A Bloom Flowers & Gifts owner Barbara Keller said she values being able to provide the personal connection that people are missing during the pandemic. Her family-owned flower and gift shop services the community by providing flower and gift arrangements, she said.

“We can’t gather, so we have been really fortunate to be able to provide and be the middleman to deliver flowers and gifts to people who are trying to connect with loved ones,” Keller said. “It’s comforting to know I’m able to make that connection for people.”

She said the community has supported small businesses, and it brings her joy to help people give gifts to loved ones.

To purchase a passport, visit www.downtownls.org/passport/.