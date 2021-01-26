Community powers through: Lee’s Summit leaders point to the positives of a rough year

Many local businesses stayed afloat through the pandemic, thanks to help from the community. Courtesy Downtown Lee's Summit Main Street

Many look back on 2020 as a bleak year, and for good reason, given the number of deaths from COVID-19, and the stress the disease has cast upon communities.

But the leaders of Lee’s Summit will point to plenty that was worth noting as positive in the city.

Among them: generosity of donations and support of local businesses. New buildings were built and old buildings were renovated.

Voters passed a use tax and residents spoke out on how they want Lee’s Summit to look in the future.

These, and countless other accomplishments and achievements, are important when remembering a year like 2020.

“How a community responds to adversity reveals its heart and soul,” said Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird. “It’s been inspiring to see our residents, business leaders and public servants join together, determined to persevere through these dark times and position Lee’s Summit to be even stronger in 2021.”

There was plenty of good.Indeed, which is why instead of rehashing the all-too-familiar news that made most of the year’s headlines, Lee’s Summit leaders were asked for a different take on the year:

Share something good that happened in Lee’s Summit in 2020, and how it will be important to the community in 2021.

Here are their responses.

Downtown Lee’s Summit will get it chance at the spotlight when the National Main Street convention’s Big Bash invades in March. John Beaudoin Columnist

▪ Bill Baird, mayor, Lee’s Summit

“While 2020 tested us beyond imagination, it also revealed the fortitude of our community. We saw incredible generosity with donations of personal protective equipment to first responders, overwhelming support for local businesses, the passage of a use tax to ensure continued quality services, and a shared commitment to a stronger future through public participation in our comprehensive planning process.”

▪ Matt Baird, president, Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce

“Lee’s Summit did what Lee’s Summit is all about, the citizens of this great community came together and supported the business community by keeping it local! Revenue from our sales tax ended the year around 8% higher than the previous year, which just goes to show how much this community loves Lee’s Summit, supports the business community of Lee’s Summit and took the appropriate measures to see it succeed after experiencing a once-in-a-century pandemic that changed all of our lives. Because of this level of support, the business community is in a position to recover and thrive much quicker (than) had the support not been there.”

▪ Donnie Rodgers Jr., executive director, Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street

“As difficult that 2020 has been, we continue to see growth and investment in our downtown over the last year. We welcomed six new businesses downtown in 2020, and we have multiple buildings currently undergoing major renovations for new businesses to come in early 2021.

“The support our downtown businesses have seen from the local community has been amazing. This past holiday season saw strong sales at our retailers as more and more people recognize how important it is to support local.

“Construction is currently underway on Elevate 114, a new multifamily development by Cityscape Residential. This new development should be complete in late 2021 and represents the single largest private investment into the heart of our community at more than $50 million. It will include 270 apartments. These additional residents downtown will help our businesses continue to grow and thrive.”