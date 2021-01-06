‘We love them in the community.’ Church serves food to those in need for 18th year

Beth and Allen Garner help to package food that fed hundreds on Christmas morning. Courtesy photo

Christmas may have seemed a bit different this year for families, as the country is in the midst of the pandemic. However, nothing stopped the First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit from serving those in their community for the 18th year.

More than 300 meals were delivered to such organizations as Meals on Wheels, One Good Meal, John Calvin Senior Apartments and Lee’s Summit Social Services.

“We had almost double the meals delivered this year,” said Allison Ryder, coordinator for the Christmas Dinner Project.

The church also organized a drive-thru, which took place at its worship facility for anyone who wanted a free, hot Christmas meal.

“It was very successful, and we were able to give away 141 meals,” Ryder said. “We had just enough food, and considering this was our first time to have a drive-thru, we were really pleased with the turnout.”

Each meal came with turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and a dessert. Beth Garner, a volunteer, helped to package the meals with her husband.

“It’s so much fun because it is an opportunity to serve the community along with our church family,” Garner said. “In years past, we helped with deliveries, and it was rewarding to see people’s appreciation when you handed them a warm box of food. This year, we helped out in a different way by filling the to-go boxes standing, with masks on, shoulder-to-shoulder with other church members.”

Garner said the church provides this service for those who don’t have anyone to celebrate the holiday with.

“We are able to give them a good, hot meal and to show them that we love them in the community and to let them know they are not alone.”

Ryder added the meal provides emotional support.

“We had a man who didn’t have any food, and we made his Christmas,” Ryder said.

“One family drove all the way from Peculiar to get there and another elderly couple told us they were going to eat cornflakes,” said Ryder. “106 volunteers gave up their Christmas morning and we are fortunate to be able to reach out to the community and to help in this way.”