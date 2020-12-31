Livable Streets member offers tips to help you stay healthy, happy outside in winter

Charlie Mathis, Jackson Wichman, Carter & Nora Bearce take a walk on an unseasonable warm winter day. Courtesy photo

Our recent weather has been up and down, but on the warm side mostly. The 50-degree afternoons are nice, but this is still December so expect colder weather ahead.

It is easy to get into a habit of staying indoors all winter, but if you are able, get outdoors for cold-weather activity. Here are some tips for when you are ready to give up your restless indoor living.

Check the weather report. It is important to know what you are getting into. Temperature, perception and wind are all-important weather factors that will determine if you should venture out and for how long.

Dress for the weather. Exercising in the elements will raise your body temperature, so dressing in layers will help you be prepared. Also, don’t forget a warm hat, gloves and socks.

Take it slow. You may want to slow down your pace in the winter. Stay at a pace that feels comfortable and be carefully of slick conditions.

Stay hydrated. Even though it is chilly, it is important to stay hydrated. You still sweat and need to drink water.

Know the signs. When the temperatures dip low or you spend an extended amount of time outside, there can be danger for your health. Exposed skin can be vulnerable to frostbite and body temperatures dipping too low can put you at risk for hypothermia. Stay safe and pay attention to your body.

If you want to visit your local parks or trails or sidewalks go for it. Everyone needs fresh air and outside activity during the long winter months. So, grab your family member or a friend and try a walk, run or bike ride. Playground fun will cheer kids up.

Below are some safety tips for pedestrians from the Pedestrian and Bicycle Information Center. Some might seem obvious to adults, but it’s never a bad idea to remind our kids of the basics.

Be safe and be seen

▪ Carry a flashlight when walking at night.

▪ Cross the street in a well-lit area at night.

▪ Stand clear of buses, hedges, parked cars, or other obstacles before crossing so drivers can see you.

Be smart and alert

▪ Avoid dangerous behaviors.

▪ Always walk on the sidewalk. If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic.

▪ Don’t assume vehicles will stop. Make eye contact with drivers, don’t just look at the vehicle. If a driver is on a cell phone, he or she may not be paying enough attention to drive safely.

▪ Don’t rely solely on pedestrian signals. Look before you cross the road.

▪ Be alert to engine noise or backup lights on cars when in parking lots and near on-street parking spaces.

Be careful at crossings

▪ Look before you step.

▪ Cross streets at marked crosswalks or intersections if possible.

▪ Obey traffic signals such as WALK/DON’T WALK signs.

▪ Look left, right, and left again before crossing a street.

▪ Watch for turning vehicles. Make sure the driver sees you and will stop for you.

▪ Look across all lanes you must cross and visually clear each lane before proceeding. Even if one motorist stops, do not presume drivers in other lanes can see you and will stop for you.

▪ Don’t wear headphones or talk on a cell phone while crossing.

Molly Wichman, a Lee’s Summit resident and member of the Livable Streets Advisory Board, a Mayor-

appointed, volunteer board whose goals include working to make our community and our streets more

“livable,” safe and accessible for all of our citizens.