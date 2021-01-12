Opening a business during pandemic takes courage. These LS, Cass entrepreneurs have it

Aristo Camburako has been working in his Greek-American food truck since October, after being furloughed from his job as a chef. He serves Greek food, pasta and chicken wings, along with his father’s recipe for tzatziki sauce. Courtesy photo

2020 was a challenging year for business, but that hasn’t stopped a variety of entrepreneurs from either starting up or opening new locations in Cass County and Lee’s Summit.

Jenna Swanson, owner of Root & River Wellness Massage at 221 S.W. Noel St. in Lee’s Summit, opened her new location in January 2020, before the brunt of the pandemic.

“It’s challenging. As a massage therapist we have strict cleaning protocols to begin with,” she said. Now, there’s additional steps, including vigorous handwashing, she said.

“Masks are required for the clients and myself. It can be hard it’s hard to breathe face-down on a table with a mask on.”

Business was slow for several months, but “things are starting to get back to normal over the last two months,” Swanson said.

COVID has changed the way she approaches clients.

“We have a lot to think about with people coming in post-COVID, as well as with residual health issues. A lot of people are dealing with hematology problems — blot clots, deep vein thrombosis. We make sure we do our research and consult with clients really well, especially if they have had COVID. It’s important that people know those things matter to us,” she said.

For Aristo Camburako, owner of Chef Aristo’s Curbside & Catering in Lee’s Summit, the shift to working on a food truck was a direct result of the pandemic.

Camburako was furloughed from his position at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Overland Park, where he served as the executive chef.

“My wife got let go from her position as director of operations at the Hilton at the airport, so we needed to subsidize things somehow. It’s not the greatest of situations, but it is what we needed to do,” he said.

It’s been a tough road since Camburako opened his Greek-American food truck Oct. 20. All the money he’s making is going back into the business right now.

“It’s not working out as well as we hoped it would be. It’s a lot of work,” he said.

One problem is the iffy weather. If it’s below freezing, his water tanks will freeze.

But for those who are worried about the coronavirus, a food truck has advantages.

“People seem a little more friendly going to a food truck than going into a restaurant,” he said, adding that they wear gloves and masks.

“Wearing a face covering is something I’m getting used to. I like to see people’s faces and I like to see them smile when they eat my food.”

He usually has his truck Tuesday afternoons at Cable Dahmer and Tuesday evenings at the At Home store, both in Lee’s Summit.

Even though it’s a difficult time for everyone, Paige Mansfield decided to open her personal training business, No Body Better at 130 Cherry Hill Drive in Belton.

Mansfield, who has been a personal trainer for three years, opened her place last month for appointment-only training sessions. She and husband were already renting the space for his contracting business, and she’s been renovating it since June.

“I have quite a few people right now. It’s really good for my first month of opening,” she said. “They liked the one-on-one right now. Because of COVID, they don’t want to go into a public gym. They feel a bit safer coming to me.”

Currently, she’s only working with female clients but hopes to subcontract out space to other personal trainers in the future, which may broaden her client base. She and her clients wear masks.

“If it wasn’t for COVID, I would most likely be getting more people coming in. It has been a little difficult. I don’t really know what the future holds in the next couple of months, but so far it’s been pretty good,” Mansfield said.

A few miles down the road, Michael Hurst opened up Hurst Jewelry & Eyewear at 8430 Clint Drive last month. He had previously operated a jewelry store in Lawrence for 15 years before a construction project decreased his business enough for it to close last year.

Hurst, a Belton resident, has been in the jewelry business for 53 years and said his family legacy in the industry goes back to 1908. He’s counting on that reputation to attract customers right now.

He said he’s not worried about the pandemic making retail harder, even though things have been a little slow to start.

“The jewelry industry right now is booming, because people cannot take vacations, cruises and trips, and any money they were to spend on that, they’re spending on jewelry,” he said.