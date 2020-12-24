Winter Wonderland ice rink brings a festive spirit to those in Lee’s Summit area

For the third season, the outdoor ice-skating rink in Lee’s Summit is open for public skating, pond hockey and learn-to-skate classes. Special to the Journal

The crunch of blades on ice cuts through the cold air. Giggles from gleeful children resonate around the rink. Christmas lights twinkle from up above as families share moments with those they love.

For the third season, the outdoor ice-skating rink in Lee’s Summit is open for public skating, pond hockey and learn-to-skate classes through the end of February.

Lee’s Summit resident Karen Wilson, who was at the rink for the fifth time with her daughter, thinks ice skating is a delightful activity for the family.

“It’s local and I feel like it has a family-friendly atmosphere,” said Wilson, who was sporting a red-knitted beanie.

“It’s a wonderful thing because it’s outdoor,” she added, stretching her hand over one of the fire pits. That outdoor space is less dangerous for those worried about the coronavirus, she said, adding that it’s easy to book online.

This Winter Wonderland themed ice-skating experience offers a festive feeling, and Ryan Gibson, Summit Ice Facility manager, enjoys seeing the happiness and smiles around the rink.

“I get to see children laughing at their parents who fall on the ice or the siblings trying to see who can skate the fastest around the rink,” Gibson said. “We are able to provide a unique amenity. And it’s been a great year as we have been maxing out on most sessions. We encourage people to buy tickets online in advance, to wear their face coverings and come out and see us.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation has had to accommodate for safety reasons. Face masks are required, as are social distancing guidelines. A limited number of people are allowed on the ice.

“Before, people could come skate at any time, but now we went to two-hour sessions of 50 people at a time,” said Joe Snook, Lees Summit Parks & Recreation administrator.

“We are busier this year than the last two years because people are looking for outside activities since the pandemic began. (They are) gravitating to activities like this more.”

Gibson has ensured that safety is a priority.

“We’ve hired additional people to be rink monitors and sanitizer cleaners, Gibson says, noting that this group wipes down the chairs and bleachers and touch points. “We also have a remote skate return table for disinfection to limit the number of people inside the building.”

The focus of the ice-skating facility is to provide a unique and memorable experience.

“Our ice-skating rink provides people with a great opportunity to skate under the stars and to have that whole outdoor experience,” Snook said. “The moon and the Christmas lights provide a great atmosphere, along with the fire pits and s’more packages we offer as a concession.”

You can follow Lee’s Summit Ice on social media at @SummitIceLS or go to LSParks.net for more information and to purchase tickets online. Summit Ice is located at 120 N.E. Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit