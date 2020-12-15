From Colombian patacones to Venezuelan arepas, take-out from this gem sure to satisfy

Founder of Sabor Latino, Fanny Ruiz de Chavez enjoys a glass of Argentinean wine in the comfort of her restaurant. Courtesy photo

For those who like to travel, 2020 has been rough. While waiting for a vaccine, one suggestion is to take a “trip” to South America.

In Downtown Lee’s Summit, there’s a restaurant where you can try Colombian patacones as an appetizer, dive into delectable Venezuelan arepas and wash them all down with a Brazilian caipirinha.

Sabor Latino, which offers a diverse menu from multiple Latin American countries, opened a new location only a month before the COVID-19 pandemic hit globally.

Reggie Gray, part-owner of the restaurant, decided to invest a year ago. He felt with the right location and marketing it had potential to grow.

“I invested in a restaurant that had been in the business for nine years and had an amazing reputation,” Gray said. “I believed in the family and their business model and I knew Downtown Lee’s Summit was a great location. And now, if we weren’t here, we probably would have already folded. But the community has been amazingly supportive and it’s obvious the people want to see it flourish.”

Before opening, Sabor Latino put thousands into getting the building renovated and ready for opening day. In a twist in fate, come March they had to quickly adapt due to the pandemic.

“We had to move fast, we had to make changes in our marketing, and we had to be able to quickly switch over to online and delivery,” Gray said. “Even after pivoting, our revenues are currently more than cut in half and we had to let the majority of the staff go. This pandemic has been hell.”

Fanny Ruiz de Chavez, who founded the restaurant in 2011, agrees that everything changed with the pandemic.

“We are making it, but it’s been tough because it’s not what we were expecting,” Chavez said. “Nevertheless, I like to take good scenes out of the bad scenes. I still have customers from 2010 who are coming back to my place and I am happy (for) the people of Lee’s Summit as they have been helping places that are struggling.”

One example of customer appreciation is a woman who would eat plantains every Saturday before the pandemic, and now, she still comes every week to pick them up.

“My customers are my favorite part of owning a restaurant,” Chavez said.

“When I see them come back again it gets me excited because it means they enjoy the food. A lot of people haven’t had fried plantains or empanadas and they are learning Latin American food. I really love doing this and teaching people about other countries, like the country I am from: Venezuela.”

Chavez chooses to look on the bright side of 2020.

“We have learned to appreciate and enjoy life,” Chavez said. “It’s been rewarding as I have been able to get closer to everyone at the restaurant. My employees are family to me, and they make customers feel like family also.”

Sabor Latino is located on 22 S.W. Third St., Lee’s Summit. You can follow the restaurant on social media @TheSaborLatinoMeals or find more information at http://www.tasteoflatin.com/