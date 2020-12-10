For Lee’s Summit R-7 School District, change isn’t all bad in 2020

Students were among the VIPs in attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony this fall for Mason Elementary School. The school’s renovations and additions are among the first projects being started in a no-tax-increase bond issue passed by voters in June.

Change in 2020 actually can be a very good thing, especially when it’s pointed to the future.

Lee’s Summit R-7 School District is making significant, visible strides in starting work made possible through a $224 million no-tax-rate-increase bond issue.

It couldn’t happen at a better time.

“At a time when many in the district are working hard to address the challenges prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, all of our bond projects give us an opportunity to celebrate projects centered around growth, evolution and a bright future in LSR7,” said District Superintendent David Buck.

“Most importantly, these projects benefit students and staff, and we are so excited to watch them come into fruition.”

The bond issue, which was passed in June, will provide a variety of projects.

They include additional safety and security at all schools, renovations and additions at Lee’s Summit High School, renovations at the three middle schools, the creation of a second early education center for the district to be located at Prairie View Elementary, and improvements for high school athletics and activities.

This fall, new projects had their own groundbreaking ceremonies.

“While those events were little smaller (because of safety protocols), it was just lovely to get everyone together to celebrate something that is going to benefit our kids and our staff,” said Katy Bergen, the district’s executive director of public relations.

A ceremony at Mason Elementary School was held in October.

“The projects and plans at Mason Elementary are not just exciting milestones for our school community in the Northeast of our district,” Buck said. “The design here will serve as a prototype for future renovations and updates at other elementary schools throughout the district.

Mason, on Colbern Road, was originally constructed in 1941. At 52,000 square feet, it’s about 20,000 square feet smaller than the district’s other elementary schools. Renovations to the building will allow each grade to have four classrooms to help with Mason’s rapid enrollment growth.

Mason is currently at 110% capacity.

Also, Mason will be getting a new media center, a new administrative suite, and a new entryway.

“Our teachers have demonstrated this year that they can be innovative in any environment, so it will be, and it has been, powerful to present them with modern and future-ready learning spaces that will match the caliber of their teaching,” Bergen said.

A groundbreaking ceremony for a new 180,000-square-foot middle school at Southeast Bailey Road and Southeast Ranson Road was held in November. The school will have sixth, seventh and eighth graders and is scheduled to be open before the 2022-2023 school year.

The new middle school is a key part of the district’s plan to move all sixth-graders to middle schools.

The district will be renovating its three existing middle schools for the addition of sixth-graders.

A new softball and baseball complex for Lee’s Summit High School will be built at the site of the new middle school.

Voters approved the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District bond issue with 82.2% voting in favor of the $224 million proposal on the June 2 ballot.