‘Fitness playground for adults’ arrives in Lee’s Summit. It has something for everyone

It’s a playground. It’s a jungle gym. And it’s the first outdoor functional fitness multi-station in Lee’s Summit.

The Thrive 900, recently opened in Lowenstein Park, offers 20 stations geared for functional fitness. Recreation Supervisor Jenny Brannen has been on the Lee’s Summit Parks & Recreation team putting the Thrive 900 into place.

“From all the options we had to choose from, the Thrive 900 had everything we wanted for the community,” Brannen said. “It has something for everyone because it’s a functional fitness piece, which makes it limitless. People won’t be limited to push-ups or pull-ups and it can incorporate almost anything.”

Beginner, intermediate and advanced users over the age of 13 can use the equipment piece. It’s constructed on synthetic turf, which is great for those stretching and trying other outdoor fitness activities, regardless of the weather.

“I am planning to hold some feature classes that will be free for the public soon, as the curriculum is in development,” Brannen said. “I’m hoping when we have nice days throughout the winter, people will remember this fitness area alongside the walking trails and go out and use it instead of being cooped up all winter.”

Joe Snook, Lee’s Summit Parks & Recreation administrator, thinks it will be a popular piece of exercising equipment, even during the pandemic. Signage urges people to wear masks and remain socially distanced.

The “fitness playground for adults,” as Brannen calls it, has an information kiosk located in the turf area that explains the uses of the equipment. A QR code can also be scanned for those who want to watch instructional videos.

For Brannen, the Thrive 900 has been the highlight of 2020.

“I was elated to be on the team. And the final product gets me so excited and giddy,” Brannen said. “I feel privileged to be a part of it as I love outdoor fitness.”

The mission of Lee’s Summit Parks & Recreation is to provide outstanding parks and facilities for the community, and it’s an essential service right now, Snook said.

“We do more than roll out a basketball. We build communities,” he said. “Parks and recreation (is) an essential service ... because it brings people together and creates memories and friendships that last a lifetime.”

For outdoor fitness class times and registration, please visit LSParks.net, or call 816-969-1500.