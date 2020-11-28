Dentist tip: Don’t let dental care fall to wayside during coronavirus days

Merle Nunemaker

Everything is different this year as we deal with the pandemic, but delaying your dental office visits for regular hygiene appointments isn’t wise. The correlation between good oral health and overall health is undeniable, and now more than ever we need to be aware of our well-being.

But how safe is that visit? I mean, someone will be right in your face, and you obviously can’t have a mask on while having your teeth cleaned, right? As in any part of your personal healthcare, you need to know about all facets of your treatment and never be hesitant to ask questions.

All of our local dental offices are aware of CDC guidelines, OSHA regulations, and recommendations from the American and Missouri Dental Associations. My offices have adhered to strict protocols for years, and have now added even more layers of protection for our patients and staff. Keeping our offices sanitized and sterilized is not something new. Everyone’s safety has always been a top priority.

In a recent Insider Magazine interview with ADA President Chad Gehani, the doctor said, “Yes, it’s safe to go to the dentist…there has been no evidence of coronavirus transmission in dental offices since many reopened in May.”

Among our safety guidelines: We have patients call the office when they arrive for appointments so that we can distance people. Proper distancing and use of electronic air cleaners are a few of our measures. The main message is yes, it’s safe.

In Lee’s Summit, there is one reason it’s particularly important to visit your dental professionals on a regular basis.

We have very limited fluoride in our water. It’s so low that it can be classified as “non-fluoridated.”

The bulk of our water comes from the Independence water district and fluoride is not added, so only the low level of naturally occurring fluoride is present.

We do receive optimally fluoridated water from Kansas City, but only when the demand is high, like in some summer months when we need an additional source. Ask your dental office if they feel you should have supplemental fluoride, which they can provide. It is not just for kids, it’s for all of us.

Author Dr. Merle Nunemaker, a past president of the Missouri Dental Association, is in private practice in Lee’s Summit with Jungmeyer & Suresh Dental Enterprises. He also serves as a volunteer member of Lee’s Summit’s Health Education Advisory Board, a mayor-appointed, volunteer board that promotes and advocates community health by assessing health issues, educating the public and government agencies, developing plans to address health issues, encouraging partnerships and evaluating the outcomes.