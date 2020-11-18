Mayor’s Tree Lighting has long been a community tradition. Here’s how LS celebrates now

Those driving through downtown Lee’s Summit will be able to take in festive sights Friday. Courtesy photo

The goal is to stay safe but have fun.

Downtown Lee’s Summit will be full of holiday spirit as those out for a drive enjoy festive decor. Care to shop? Businesses will take steps to ensure shoppers who are checking items off gift lists can do so safely.

In lieu of the traditional Mayor’s Tree Lighting, guests are invited to walk or drive through downtown Lee’s Summit to enjoy holiday lights, window displays and shopping from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20. Masks are required inside shops and dining areas, with the exception of those eating or drinking in restaurants and bars.

The Mayor’s Tree Lighting has been a community tradition for more than 30 years, so it was important to preserve the sense of community and holiday spirit, even though the event is different this year, said Julie Cook, Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street events and promotions director. Typically, around 2,000 people gather for the ceremony, but Cook expects only about half that number to shop and drive through the town.

“Even though this year looks different, there’s still a lot to be thankful for,” Cook said. “It’s a great opportunity to support locally owned downtown businesses that have navigated this terrible year, so we wanted to keep that focus.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nine participating businesses will have window displays featuring lights and scenes from classic holiday movies, Cook said. The Lee’s Summit High School Robotics Team created an elaborate light display that can be admired from the City Hall Plaza, Cook said.

The high school’s robotics team coaches, Wyatt and Crystal Durgan, led a team of 36 students, who worked on the light display in socially distanced groups, Crystal Durgan said. Around 8,000 RGB lights will change color based on a programmed sequence.

The students on the team “were all on board for doing something for the community,” Crystal Durgan said.

“It’s pretty cool to know the display is in such a public setting where people are driving and walking by. The fun part is knowing folks are enjoying it.”

To keep with the tradition, a virtual program will stream via Facebook Live at 5:45 p.m. on the Downtown Lee’s Summit page. Mayor Bill Baird, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus, will make an appearance.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the revitalization and preservation of the area. For more information about the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Facebook event and participating businesses, visit downtownls.org/holidays.