Sabor Latino opens its doors for Pro Deo Youth Center fundraiser

“A Day for Pro Deo” will run 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 at Sabor Latino. Courtesy image

A restaurant partnership that brought together Venezuelan owners and a Black entrepreneur is dedicating a day to a local youth center.

Sabor Latino opened its doors in downtown Lee’s Summit in February 2020, and weeks later was hit by COVID-19 shutdowns. The first casualty of the pandemic was a dedicated night to Pro Deo Youth Center, a Lee’s Summit youth organization that welcomes teens each week for mentorship, homework help and to address social and emotional needs.

That event will now take place Sunday, Nov. 15 as Sabor Latino opens its doors on its normal day off to benefit Pro Deo. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day, 15% of all sales – dine-in, carryout and delivery – will be given back to the local youth center.

“Every dollar raised will go directly to support Lee’s Summit’s only free after school program,” Pro Deo Executive Director Elaine Metcalf said in a press release. “Every dollar raised will help us purchase much needed supplies for activities, such as health and wellness, STEM, or expressive arts. and tutoring.”

Owners Fanny Ruiz de Chavez and Julio Stredel are from Venezuela, bringing their flare for Latin-American cuisine to the area. Sabor Latino opened its doors 10 years ago on the Independence Square before finding a new home at 22 S.W. Third St. in downtown Lee’s Summit, occupying the oldest building in downtown.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“A Day for Pro Deo” will run 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 at Sabor Latino. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/376727333451886.