Looking for strength and balance during pandemic days? Here’s how yoga might help

Roseanne Corey

Contrary to the tired old cliches, yoga is more than “just breathing and stretching.” In fact, yoga can be an incredibly intense physical workout that humbles even the most accomplished athletes. (Just attend a heated power vinyasa flow if you don’t believe me.)

But beyond the physical activity, research shows that yoga benefits our mental, emotional, social and spiritual well-being.

As I have discovered, the foundational tools of yoga are also life tools: breath, focus, grounding, true north alignment. Yoga provides an opportunity to practice these tools on our mats and distill them into the valuable resources of presence, mindfulness, grace, equanimity, calm and strength for our everyday celebrations and challenges. Although yoga is an individual practice, it has helped me connect to a whole new community I didn’t even know I needed.

This social connection through community stems in part from the fact that yoga is for everybody and every body. No matter your size, there is no room for judgment on the mat. Simple pose modifications allow accessibility to every body type and experience level, from the novice to the most advanced practitioner and everyone in between. This allows us to all flow with each other at the same time.

During this pandemic, many Lee’s Summit studios are open and allow for social distancing, as well as offering virtual classes. Begin by exploring the various styles of yoga and try different studios and instructors to find what fits best for you. Suspend any concern about getting it right or looking a certain way. Simply show up as you are.

I did this exploring years ago and it changed my life. I live off my mat with far greater presence. Yoga gives me grace, and when I teach I feel energy and connection. When I practice, I find balance.

Guest author Roseanne Corley is a licensed professional counselor. She provides training and coaching to employees, leaders and teams for Saint Luke’s Health System Employee Assistance Program. She is also a certified yoga instructor at Core Energy Yoga.