Music to science: Virtual programs continue to entertain Lee’s Summit library patrons

Heading into a library for entertaining programs is something that’s missed by many kids and adults.

But though patrons can’t gather in rooms, the Mid-Continent Public Library’s virtual programs go on. Through a joint effort between the library and various partners in the community, the library will keep all of its programming online at least through the end of January.

The library has mainly hosted the programs on two platforms: Facebook Live and Zoom. For more interactive classes, like the Mad Science program for children, it’s the latter.

“With the virtual program, we’re not able to let (the kids) do the experiments themselves,” said Kimberly Howard, community programming assistant manager. “It’s been amazing to me how the instructors are able to still get that excitement in the kids, even though it’s virtual and not in person.”

A recent science program had kids guessing what color sparks would result when you apply different chemicals, such as lithium sulfate or copper sulfate, to a flame. Because Zoom allows for everyone to see each other, discussions like this one make the platform ideal.

However, participants must sign up in advance for a Zoom program so library staff can send out the appropriate meeting links. That extra layer of planning can discourage a casual drop-in, which isn’t the case with the MCPL360 page on Facebook.

Jim Cosgrove, known as Mr. Stinky Feet to many area preschoolers, was a regular with the library in person and has made the transition to being the library’s virtual guest every Tuesday morning.

“He’s energetic and enthusiastic. He gets the kids excited and helps get some of their energy out. He’s always great about acknowledging the kids by name and talking to them,” Howard said. “Especially now with not being able to get out and talk to people, hearing their name come across their computer screen gives them some excitement and a sense of inclusion.”

Library staff members present most of the storytimes and technological programs, but for many others, the library partners with outside guests like the Mad Science teachers and Cosgrove.

Attendance can fluctuate. Virtual storytimes are popular, as are local interest programs.

“What we’ve found is a lot of times the local programs, programs on local events or areas, seem to really draw people’s interest,” Howard said.

Although attendance was down initially compared to in-person programs, Howard said that with more people aware of their virtual offerings, it is rebounding well.

Because all of the library programming is free, it’s accessible to a broad segment of the population.

“A lot of people are interested in yoga. Even when we do face-to-face, yoga programs are very popular. Being able to go to and afford a yoga studio is sometimes out of people’s reach,” Howard said.

It’s also accessible across long distances. In-person programs in the past have drawn people from as far away as Warrensburg, but the virtual programs are attracting people from other states and even other countries.

After they’ve livestreamed on Facebook, many of the programs are available on the library’s YouTube page.

Because Howard’s office is coordinating most of the programming, if a branch closes due to a COVID-19 exposure, as happened recently with the East Lee’s Summit branch, patrons are still able to tune into the library’s virtual programming.