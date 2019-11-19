More than 500 people had one goal: help feed those in need in Lee’s Summit

More than 500 turned out to The Pavilion at John Knox Village Nov. 14 to support Feed Lee’s Summit, a fundraiser aimed at diminishing hunger in the community. Special to the Journal

Dressed in their finest clothes, a crowd of more than 500 gathered with one common goal: To help those in need in their community.

They gathered at The Pavilion at John Knox Village Nov. 14 to support Feed Lee’s Summit, a fundraiser aimed at diminishing hunger in the community. Formerly known as Empty Bowls, the event was revamped for its 12th year to accommodate the growing number of attendees and sponsors, said David Fritz, chairman of the Feed Lee’s Summit committee.

“People are drawn to the event because they know it benefits the people of Lee’s Summit,” Fritz said. “The numbers were rising, so we had to change what we do and where we do it.”

Mayor Bill Baird declared November Feed Lee’s Summit month to draw attention to alleviating hunger in the community.

“It’s great that everyone comes together to look out for our own,” Barid said. “I hate to think that there’s people in the community who are going to bed hungry.”

A live and silent auction, games, music, food and drink from a variety of donors, and sponsorship ticket prices yielded about $50,000, which is distributed to four nonprofit beneficiaries in Lee’s Summit, said Carl Chinnery, honorary chairman of Feed Lee’s Summit.

Beneficiaries were Lee’s Summit Social Services, One Good Meal, Meals on Wheels and Coldwater, nonprofits that serve low-income individuals in need of food, clothing and utilities.

Coldwater Community Director Monte Stull said Feed Lee’s Summit provides the organization with funds to provide about 125 “back snacks,” take-home weekend snacks, to students across six Lee’s Summit elementary schools each week.

“Our focus is people who struggle to put food on the table,” Stull said. “We want to make sure kids aren’t hungry at home.”

Lee’s Summit resident Linda Calder and her husband, Alex Calder, purchased “good neighbor” (single admission) tickets to the event.

“It’s amazing, because it helps people in our neighborhoods who truly need it,” Linda Calder said.

Two Signature Sponsors ($2,500 donation for two tables of eight), six Patron Sponsors ($1,500 donation for one table of eight) and 27 lifeline sponsors ($1,500 for one table of eight), supported the event.

For more information about Feed Lee’s Summit, visit feedls.org.