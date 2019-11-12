LS Veteran’s Day Parade reminds vets of ‘why we are out there doing what we’re doing’

The VFW Post 5789 Color Guard marched in the parade. Special to the Journal

People of all ages lined Eighth and Southeast Green streets as they clapped and waved at those marching in uniform.

Vietnam Veteran Ted Bower values the opportunity to honor fellow veterans through participation in the 29th annual Lee’s Summit Veterans Day Parade.

“It’s about giving back to all the brothers and sisters who never made it home,” Bower said. “It’s honoring them, as well as those who made it home.”

Bower participated in the parade on Saturday in downtown Lee’s Summit, along with vets who served in World War II, Korea, the Gulf War and United States Submarine Veterans, who marched as part of a variety of organizations.

Spectators gathered to watch 26 groups march in the parade, including the Lee’s Summit High School Marching Band, Lee’s Summit High School Junior ROTC and the Missouri National Guard.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Jack Ray Post 5789 organized the parade to show appreciation for veterans and the tremendous service they provide, said Jerry Youngblood, commander of VFW post 5789 and chairman of the parade committee. He served 26 years in the Army, three of those in Vietnam and one in the Peace Corps.

“Everything I did in my military career was so that my children and grandchildren will never see the horrors of war, even though we have wars around the world all the time,” Youngblood said. “I don’t want to see war come to the United States.”

This year’s theme was Past Service for Future Peace. Youngblood said he’s proud of the positive responses he’s received from community members toward veterans, and that it propels a sense of acceptance and belonging.

Christy Dykes and Jonathan Rulan of Kansas City decorated their jeep with photos of past and present service members, as part of the parade.

“It gives a face to the people,” Dykes said. “They’re not unknown people; they have families, people who care about them.”

Rulan has served in the National Guard for 19 years, and the parade reminds him of why he continues to serve, he said.

“Just seeing support from the local community reminds us why we are out there doing what we’re doing,” Rulan said.